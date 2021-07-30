Akali Dal, BSP, Cong MPs Continue To Protest Against Farm Laws; To Meet President Tomorrow

As the monsoon session of the Parliament progresses, the opposition continues to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. The Congress joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs on Monday to protest the three agriculture laws at the Parliament. The MPs of the three parties jointly staged a protest against the laws proposed by the Government outside the Parliament. The protest was a continuation of the SAD and BSP’s protest which they continued from last week.

The MPs staged a protest at the Parliament and demanded the Centre to take them back. Holding placards against what they call the three ‘black’ laws, the SAD, BSP and Congress MPs took their protest for the farmers outside the Parliament. The staging of the protest came after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon following protest by the opposition over demands of probe into the Pegasus row and repeal of the farm laws.

During the protest, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur informed that the opposition will meet the President tomorrow to discuss the issue. Congress MP JS Gill, who joined the protest outside the Parliament said, “We're standing here in support of farmers,” sustaining Congress leaders’ stand on the issue. Meanwhile, a group of Punjab Congress MPs also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises, over three farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on a tractor

Earlier on July 26, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a show of protest against the agriculture laws reached the Parliament on a tractor. The Congress leader was joined by farmers on his tractor ride, announcing his support to farmers. Arriving at the Parliament, Rahul had said, “I have brought farmers’ message to the Parliament. They (Government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in the Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen.” However, BJP MPs dismissed the action by calling it a photo opportunity for the Congress.

SAD slams the Centre's Farm Bills

Akali Dal Leader Sukhbir Badal had earlier called the Centre's Farm laws a 'fraud' and claimed that the Central government was forcibly trying to impose it on the farmers. Promising that the party, when coming to power, would bring an adjournment bill to resist it, Badal said, "We will get our heads beheaded but we will not let the farmers' bill be implemented in the state of Punjab." SAD and BSP had earlier formed an alliance in Punjab. The two parties had earlier claimed to work to dissolve the controversial laws if they claim to power in the state.

