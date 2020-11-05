Akali Dal Calls Arnab Goswami's Assault & Arrest Attack On Democracy; Condemns Uddhav Govt

Physical assault and illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police has stirred a nation-wide movement. People from all walks of life have come forward in support of Republic and Arnab Goswami. Joining the fight to support Arnab Goswami against the Maharashtra government, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra spoke exclusively.

SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra supports Arnab Goswami

When Chandumajra was asked to comment upon Mumbai Police's illegal arrest of Arnab Goswami, he said, 'The manner in which Mumbai Police arrested and assaulted Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable'. The SAD leader stated that this a direct attack on the whole democratic system and also a threat to the freedom of the press. Speaking further he said, 'The way in which police barged into Arnab's residence and assaulted him just because he has asked some serious questions to the government is highly objectionable'.

READ | 'Waiting': Netizens Demand Param Bir's Response As Arnab Goswami Fires Interview Invite

Chandumajra said, "I, on behalf of SAD, strongly condemn this act of Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. Strict action should be taken against them and Arnab should be released immediately."

During the conversation, the SAD leader also questioned the silence of Congress party's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The professor also asserted that assault and arrest of Arnab is a joint plan of Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. He said, 'If a person who stands for the democratic system of the country and actively work to bring forth the truth & corrupt activities of the opposition will be attacked this way then I am not sure how this democratic system will be able to survive?'

READ | Arnab Goswami Takes On Mumbai Police's Hawala Charge, Shows Republic's Week 1 Ratings

Shocking assault by cops

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. He was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers fortified his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Parambir Singh-led Mumbai Police on camera.

READ | Police Custody Denied For Arnab Goswami By Alibag Court, Will Be In Judicial Custody

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested in a 2018 case which was closed in 2019 but has now been reopened without court's permission. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

READ | JD(S)' Tanveer Ahmed Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest: 'India Will Give A Befitting Reply'

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

READ | Old Students Association Of Hindu College Condemns Its Alumnus Arnab Goswami's Arrest