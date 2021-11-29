Akali Dal Calls Congress 'failed Opposition'; Slams Party Leaders Over Farm Law Protests

After Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the BJP government is 'terrified' of debate in Parliament after the Farm Laws Repeal bill 2021 was passed in both Houses without discussion, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Congress over farm laws protests, calling them a 'failed opposition.'

Sirsa took to Twitter and stated, "What is this protest about? Inside Lok Sabha, Farm Laws are being repealed but a party smitten with a Family doesn’t want to give credit to the farmers for their victory Shameful behaviour by Congress. Totally, a failed opposition."

Opposition slams government over Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The upper house witnessed the Opposition cause ruckus demanding discussion over the farm laws repeal bill that has now been passed. Attacking the government over the same, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but demands talk over the year-long protest that took place.

“We want that there should be a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. But with the passing of this Bill in Lok Sabha in a haste, they (govt) just want to prove that they are in the favour of farmers,” LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said in RS. “We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site,” he added.

Congress also slammed the government over the passage of the farm laws repeal bill in the Lok Sabha. They claimed that all parliamentary norms were "thrown to the wind" as the govt passed the bill without a discussion. The party also stated that the government made the decision to repeal the bill in view of the upcoming elections. The Opposition party also said that the result of the laws was seen in the by-polls.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The farm laws to be repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since last year. Despite PM's assurance of repealing the legislation, farmers have refused to stop their sit-in protests urging the Centre to hold talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

