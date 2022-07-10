Akali Dal Chief Opposes Move On Land For Haryana House In Chandigarh; To Meet PM Modi & HM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on July 10 said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah asking them to reconsider the Centre's decision of providing land for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

This development comes after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Home Minister Amit Shah has announced land for setting up a separate building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

Currently, the Punjab and Haryana governments share the same Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab & Haryana Civil Secretariat in the Union Territory.

While Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1996, both the states share common buildings for Vidhan Sabha, the secretariat and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

CM Mann seeks land for Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh, slammed

Politics erupted after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought land for a Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In a tweet in Punjabi, he also said, "There has been a longstanding demand that the Punjab and Haryana High court should be separated. For this also, the Central government should provide land in Chandigarh."

Stunned over Mann's remarks, Badal said, "I am shocked that someone who calls himself the Chief Minister of Punjab can issue statements to give up Punjab's widely acknowledged and inalienable right on its Capital, Chandigarh.''

"The entire city belongs to Punjab and the Punjab CM is begging for a little space on our own land for the Vidhan Sabha building. How can a Chief Minister of Punjab speak the language of Haryana on allotting land to Haryana?" he asked.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira claimed that CM Mann is "weakening" Punjab's claims over Chandigarh by asking for land for Vidhan Sabha and the High Court. "Chandigarh is ours and you should vehemently oppose the Centre giving land to Haryana for the new Vidhan Sabha," said Khaira in a tweet.

