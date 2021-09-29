Making an explosive statement and a bold prediction over Captain Amarinder's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal has stated that the meeting's outcome could result in Captain being made a Minister in the Union Cabinet.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said there is a 'big buzz' about Captain Amarinder Singh being appointed as the Agriculture Minister in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

He added that a seasoned politician like Captain Amarinder Singh who was 'thrown out of office', always weighs his options and finds a way. Grewal said the former Punjab Chief Minister is looking to rehabilitate himself and maintain a balance in the 2022 elections.

Captain Amarinder to be made union minister? Akali Dal thinks so

"There are already rumours that some kind of understanding is going on between the Home Minister and Captain for over one year. There are even rumours that he may be made the next Agriculture Minister of India. You cannot rule out anything in politics," the SAD leader said.

When asked what stand will the Akalis take if such a development does take place, Grewal said, the party will see if the farm laws are repealed after Captain's entry in the BJP.

"Akali Dal has always had a difference of opinion with the BJP over the issue of farm laws. It is to be seen if Captain persuades the ruling party to repeal the laws. Whether that will impact our former alliance with the BJP is a topic of future discussion, but all I can say is that major changes are expected in the Punjab political circles ahead of the 2022 assembly elections."

Captain Amarinder to join BJP?

In the backdrop of the growing political crisis in the Punjab Congress, senior party leader Captain Amarinder Singh held a private meeting with Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. The two leaders spoke for almost an hour on Wednesday evening amid speculations that Captain could switch sides after being 'humiliated' by the Congress leadership.

Miffed by PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's constant attacks on his government, 79-year-old Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab CM earlier this month, after 4.5 years of service. In a stunning twist, Sidhu later resigned as PPCC chief after tearing the Congress apart in Punjab.