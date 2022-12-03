Akali Dal Claims Goldy Brar Not Detained In US; Avers AAP Wants Political Gains In Gujarat

A day after sources said that gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has been detained in California under the anti-terror law of the US, this has now sparked a political controversy as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia claimed with conviction that Goldy Brar has not been detained in the US, and further questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for confirming the arrest.

Majithia said that CM Mann is trying to build a political impression in Gujarat by giving false statements, adding that the Punjab CM is trying to mislead Moosewala's family through such false confirmations.

This comes a day after the Punjab Chief Minister confirmed in a press meeting that Brar has been arrested. While addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on December 2, CM Mann said, "There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America. This gangster culture in Punjab will end soon."

CM Mann added, "They are sitting outside, that's why we are bound to go through the channel. Recently, we, through the home ministry, made Interpol issue a red-corner notice against Goldy Brar. We have come to know that he has been detained and soon he will be extradited to India. He is behind big murder cases and he will receive the harshest punishment as per law."

Goldy Brar To Be Handed Over To India?

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar will likely be handed over to Indian law enforcement agencies by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Notably, Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. It has been reported that the Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement in the US. Following this, the FBI quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately by the FBI after getting information from the Indian intelligence agencies.

It has been learnt that India provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities for his arrest. Notably, the gangster is under constant monitoring by the FBI and cannot leave the country.