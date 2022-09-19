Amid reports of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight in Frankfurt, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been unsparing on the Aam Adami Party (AAP) and the Chief Minister. Following the news, General secretary of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia questioned AAP over the delay in the Chief Minister's flight. The SAD leader also questioned why Punjab Chief Minister was not physically present at AAP's national convention.

Speaking to the media, Majithia said, "I received calls from the people who were in the flight at Frankfurt airport. They said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not allowed to board the flight." He added, "Why CM Mann was not present at his party's national convention? This absence clearly indicates that something was wrong."

Further questioning the Punjab government for being mum on reports involving the Chief Minister, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on the issue. He also demanded that the central government must step in as this involves national and Punjabi pride.

Quoting media reports, Badal claimed that AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from the Lufthansa flight and this might be a possible reason behind Mann missing the AAP's national convention.

"Shockingly, the Punjab government is mum over these reports involving their Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. The government of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart," he added in another tweet.

AAP denies claims

AAP has strongly denied the claims of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned in Germany's Frankfurt airport and termed the reports false and frivolous. Notably, Mann was on an eight-day trip to Germany and returned to India on Sunday.

Earlier Mann surrounded himself with controversy during his visit to Germany announcing that the global auto major BMW is planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Punjab. However, the luxury car maker BMW denied the Punjab Chief Minister's claim, following which the chief minister was targeted by his political opponents.