Akali Dal Derides Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'stunts', 'wants To Become CM' Says Manjinder Singh

As the infighting within the Punjab Congress continues, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday hit out at the 'system' for allegedly neglecting him, thereby referring to the Congress party. Following his statement, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and stated that he is known for his 'stunts'. The Akali Dal leader opined that Sidhu has never made his expectations clear to Congress.

Akali Dal leader Majinder Singh Sira on Sidhu's statement

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Sidhu's statements, are nothing related to 'system' and demanding a change. He added that Sidhu wants the 'entire cake'. He further questioned Sidhu's decision of 'bending' before Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to change Punjab, as he claims to fight for it.

"This is nothing new as Navjot Singh Sidhu is known for these kinds of stunts. If he feels, he is neglected for what? He said that he was offered cabinet berths. But he never told what he's expecting. Does he want Congress to make him to CM of Punjab or the PCC President?" said Sirsa "He wants the entire cake. So it's not about changing the system or changing Punjab. He just wants to fight for his own chair." added Sirsa. \

The Akali Dal leader further hit out at Sidhu and stated that he was a good minister when the Congress leader was in the cabinet. Sirsa maintained Sidhu resigned after his portfolio withdrawn by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The Akali Dal leader remarked that Sidhu is eyeing the seat of Punjab Chief Minister.

"He is looking at the chair of the Chief Minister. That's his only motive and nothing else," said Sirsa

Akali Dal on Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government

The Akali Dal leader opined that the performance of the Congress government in Punjab is 'zero'. Sirsa has claimed that the Punjab CM is not coming out of his farmhouse and that he never went to the Chief Minister's office. Sirsa further criticised Amarinder Singh for politics amid COVID-19

"In the last 3-4 years, he hardly went to the CM's office. Maybe twice or thrice, maximum three times he went to the CM office. Amarinder Singh is relaxing and enjoying his life at his farmhouse. When the entire nation is fighting COVID-19, they were fighting for the chair. They're just seeking blessings from the Congress high command. Their rating is minus zero. Both leaders - Amarinder Singh and Sidhu want to become CMs" said Sirsa

Punjab Congress crisis

The grand old party's Punjab unit has seen severe infighting recently. The crisis sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. In addition, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch, but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.