Akali Dal Draws Big Conclusion About Arvind Kejriwal After FIRs On Vishwas, Bagga Quashed

After the Punjab & Haryana High Court quashed the FIRs registered against Bharatiya Janata party's (BJP's) Tajinder Bagga and poet Kumar Vishwas, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by accusing him of indulging into vendetta politics.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Education Minister, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the quashing of the FIRs against Kumar Vishwas and Tajinder Bagga proved that the AAP chief indulged in "vendetta politics".

"The cancellation of FIRs against Kumar Vishwas & Tajinder Bagga by Punjab & Haryana HC has proved that Kejriwal indulged in vendetta politics and misused the AAP Govt of Punjab to fulfil its evil designs," Daljit S Cheema tweeted. He said that the whole incident has "lowered the image" of the Punjab police in the eye of the nation.

The cancellation of FIRs against #KumarVishwas & #TajinderBagga by Pb & Hyn HC has proved that #Kejriwal indulged in vendetta politics & misused #AAP Govt of Punjab to fulfil its evil designs. It has lowered the image of State police in the eyes of Nation. #sada #kaam #bolda pic.twitter.com/1FJOHCQqeo — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) October 12, 2022

Congress welcomes HC's order on Vishwas & Bagga

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring welcomed the HC's order of quashing the FIRs against Kumar Vishwas and Tajinder Bagga and accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab of having registered "similar vendetta FIRs" against the state Congress leader. "Those cases will also fall flat in the court of law. Hope government learns the right lessons," Warring said in a tweet.

We welcome cancellation of FIR against @DrKumarVishwas & @TajinderBagga by Hon Punjab & Haryana HC. @AAPPunjab government has registered similar vendetta FIRs against @INCPunjab leaders also. Those cases will also fall flat in the court of law. Hope govt learns right lessons. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 12, 2022

HC quashes FIRs against Vishwas & Bagga

A month after AAP came to power in Punjab, a case was registered against Kumar Vishwas under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505(2), 116 read with 143, 147, 323, 341 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 of the Representation of the People Act for alleging that AAP has links with pro-Khalistan elements. On the other hand, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 for his criticism of AAP chief Kejriwal.

In his order, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that Bagga's statement against Kejriwal did not seek an armed rebellion and was not a cause to assault. The court also noted that Bagga was well within his rights to make people aware of the response of an opposition leader, being a political activist and an official spokesperson of a political party.

The HC also cancelled the FIR against Kumar Vishwas wherein the complainant alleged that some people tried to attack him and other AAP supporters in villages by calling them 'Khalistani'. The complainant alleged that the incident was the result of Vishwas alluding to Kejriwal's involvement with certain anti-social elements in interviews on February 16 and 17.

However, the HC ruled that there is no prima facie material connecting the aforesaid incident to the interviews given by the former AAP leader.