Ahead of Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal by uploading a video of citizens lashing out at the healthcare system of Delhi. In a Koo post, SAD wrote 'Where patients are threatened instead of providing timely treatment in hospitals, such oppression can only happen under Kejriwal’s regime.' The Punjab Assembly polls 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 in 117 constituencies.

Akali Dal slams Arvind Kejriwal over healthcare system:

In the video posted by the SAD, people who are claimed to be common citizens are saying that Government hospital officials threaten the public to go to 'private hospitals' or take their complaints to Arvind Kejriwal.

SAD's earlier attack on Delhi CM ahead of polls

Earlier, in December SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had attacked Delhi Chief Minister while alleging that he only visits the state only when elections are held. She had also asserted, "Kejriwal reaches wherever elections happen. He did the same in 2017, made false promises. He wasn't seen in five years even after AAP became Opposition in Punjab. Neither he nor his MLAs have been seen in the last 5 years here." Badal had also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his election campaign in the state claiming he was just showing people dreams and that politics was just a business for his party.

Punjab Polls 2022

The Punjab Assembly polls 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 in 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31. As per Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, no roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies will be permitted will January 15. With the announcement of results, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect across Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The EC said that polls will be completed in seven phases for the five states.