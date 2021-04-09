Akali Dal Fields Indira Gandhi Assassination Conspiracy Convict's Son In DSGMC Elections

On April 6, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his official Facebook account to announce that his party has fielded Charanjeet Singh, son of Kehar Singh, from the Greater Kailash area for the upcoming Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections. It is important here to mention that Charanjeet Singh's father Kehar Singh was tried and executed for conspiracy in the plot of the Indira Gandhi assassination. Beant Singh, who was one of the assailants who killed Gandhi, was married to the niece of Kehar Singh.

DSGMC Elections: SAD fields Indira Gandhi assassination conspiracy convict's son

Taking to his official Facebook page, SAD leader Manjinder Singh announced the party's decision to field Indira Gandhi assassination conspiracy convict's son for DSGMC elections by sharing a picture with him and a caption, which read, “We are proud to announce S. Charanjeet Singh, son of Shahid Bhai Kehar Singh Ji, as Shiromani Akali Dal candidate. Courage and Integrity runs in his blood. He is fighting from the Greater Kailash area and seeks your blessings to be a part of DSGMC. I humbly request you to support him; show your support in comments.”

Story of Charanjeet Singh's father Kehar Singh

Earlier on October 31, 1984, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. As per records, they had killed Indira Gandhi to take revenge for Operation Blue Star, which was an army operation in which several Khalistanis were killed, including their leader Harnail Singh Bhindranwale. Operation Blue Star was not an end to the insurgency in Punjab. It took several years for the security forces to wipe out the anti-India forces from Punjab.

As per a report published in "The Register-Guard" on February 12, 1985, Kehar Singh, uncle of Beant Singh's wife had taken him to Golden Temple to take an oath to kill Indira Gandhi. The primary evidence against Kehar Singh, who was an assistant in the Directorate General of Supply and Disposal, New Delhi, was Beant Singh’s wife’s testimony.

(Image: Facebook-Manjinder Singh Sira, PTI)