Akali Dal Fumes At Punjab CM's 'Go To Delhi' Diktat To Farmers: "Was His Plan All Along"

Fuming at Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal on Monday, slammed the CM for diverting protesting farmers to Delhi from Punjab. Claiming that the Punjab CM relaxed in his plush mansion while farmers roughed out on Delhi streets, Badal claimed that Singh's plan was always to push farmers' battles to Delhi. She further questioned why Congress did not file a privilege motion against the minister who pointed out that the CM was a part of the PMs' panel that approved farm bills.

Badal: 'Pushing battles to Delhi'

Hear it from the horse's mouth ! @capt_amarinder tells farmers to fight their battles in Delhi, not Punjab! He relaxes in his plush palace while our farmers are dying roughing it out on roads of Delhi in extreme weather conditions over last 10 months. This was his plan all along. pic.twitter.com/YoDJgh0qLc — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 13, 2021

On Monday, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh urged the protesting farmers to leave his state, and instead move towards Delhi to build a pressure on the Centre. Addressing a public gathering in the Hoshiarpur city of Punjab, Amarinder Singh claimed that the farmers were protesting at 113 sites in the state, despite his govt always supporting them. He added that had the government not supported them, they would never have been able to reach the Delhi borders.

He said, "I just have one thing to say to farmers- tell your brothers, sisters and whosoever is protesting to not ruin Punjab. You do whatever you want to in Delhi, build pressure on them, force them to give in to your demands but don't do all this here". Singh added, "I understand you are protesting in Delhi and Haryana, but why are you protesting here? We always supported you," and requested, "Please leave the protests sites now".

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the CM to fulfil the demands raised by the farmers and cancel FIRs against the protestors. In his letter he said, "While Congress and the govt have always provided support to farmers, yet some FIRs have been registered due to untoward incidences. The government could set up a mechanism to consider each case on compassionate grounds and cancel all “unfair” cases".

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.