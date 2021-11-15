Akali Dal Joins Hands With Punjab Lokhit Party Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls In State

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) on Monday announced an alliance with the Punjab Lokhit Party. With this alliance, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa stated that this would act as the third front for the citizens of Punjab. This development comes ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February or March, which will elect the 117 members of the 16th Punjab Assembly.

While speaking to ANI, Dhindsa also went on to recall the comments made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. CM Channi had allegedly called the SAD a 'traitor' while at the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly. While lambasting the CM for his actions, Dhindsa urged for a formal apology from the Chief Minister by November 20.

SAD (democratic) chief says Punjab upset with Congress-BJP

SAD chief and Raj Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa formed an alliance with the Punjab Lokhit Party (PLP) in the presence of PLP chief Malkait Singh Birmi.

While speaking to news agency ANI post the formation of the alliance, the four-time Ludhiana MLA and ex-state Jal minister said, "Presently the people of Punjab were very upset and frustrated with the Congress - BJP Badal Dal. The farmers of the country have been sitting on the streets for the last year, agitating to repeal the three farm laws."

While stating this, Dhindsa affirmed that an alternative was essential to tackle such adversities while going on to claim that no party including SAD (democratic) could offer unless a common alliance of Punjab friendly group of parties intervened.

Dhindsa assures to work shoulder to shoulder with alliance for the betterment of Punjab

Dhindsa, after forming the alliance, was full of praise for PLP chief Malkait Singh Birmi and attested that the latter had the support of 35 Other Backward Classes (OBC) wings who had jointly formed the Punjab Lokhit Party. On that, Dhindsa added, "In the past I have had constant discussions for the betterment of Punjab and the Path (public) along the SAD (D) would work shoulder to shoulder with to achieve similar goals. The united alliance would change the destiny of Punjab."

While stating this, Dhindsa stressed on the importance of taking the right steps to uphold the prosperity of Punjab in the days to come.

