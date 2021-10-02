Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Friday spoke about the ongoing crisis in Punjab politics and further said that the Congress has a history of insulting and throwing its own leaders. The SAD leader's remarks came after a series of resignations of Congress leaders from their positions including former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to news agency ANI regarding the same, he said that Congress has a history of insulting, using, and throwing their leaders. Earlier, leaders like Pratap Singh Kairon and Giani Zail Singh were also treated in a similar manner and now Captain Amarinder Singh has been insulted.

"Harish Rawat is not aware of the history. Maybe the same will happen to Harish Rawat in future", he added.

Further, he said "How does Harish Rawat know whether an Amarinder Singh has been insulted or not when Amarinder Singh himself is saying that he has been insulted? There must be some reason why Amarinder Singh, who used to praise Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, is today forced to call them inexperienced and immature. The way Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted and humiliated for the last few days, it seems difficult for him to stay in the Congress party", he added.

Chandumajra's remarks came after Harish Rawat while addressing a press conference denied the reports on Captain Amarinder Singh being insulted by Congress.

Punjab Congress incharge Harish Rawat speaks on Amarinder Singh's resignation

Punjab Congress Incharge Harish Rawat addressed the media after Amarinder Singh's resignation. While speaking to the media, he said that the former Punjab CM is under some sort of pressure and he has not been insulted by Congress. Further, he added that Singh should rethink his decision and directly and indirectly not help the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, a series of resignations has been witnessed in the Punjab Congress Committee. In a major blow after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on 1 September stating disappointment from the party as his reason was followed by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also gave resignation from the post of Congress President leaving the party in a crisis head of the upcoming assembly polls.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)