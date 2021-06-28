Akali Dal Leader Demands Anti-conversion Law In J&K Over Forced Conversion Of 2 Sikh Girls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson and DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday demanded anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir while speaking to the media. Sirsa alleged that the family of one of the abducted girls had to face discrimination as they weren't allowed to enter the court.

He also expressed his disappointment over the majority community in J&K for not showing enough support. Sirsa highlighted that the Sikh community was always at the forefront whenever help was needed by the people of Kashmir.

Sirsa said, "We were expecting people from the majority community to come and support us. Unfortunately, they didn’t. During floods in Kashmir, we would come with food every day from Delhi for 50,000 people. When Kashmiri students were being harassed outside, the Sikh community arranged their travel to Valley."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured them about the safety of minority Sikh girls in the Valley and that the girls would be soon returned to their families. "He has given time to meet Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation soon to discuss the minority’s concerns," he added.

Just had a tele-conversation with Home Min @AmitShah Ji w.r.t to the issue of Sikh girls forcibly married & converted in Srinagar. He assured us that he is monitoring the situation closely. He has taken details of the cases from @OfficeOfLGJandK also @ANI @punjabkesari @republic — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 28, 2021

He further said, "HM Amit Shah told us that he has been in touch with the Governor since yesterday and monitoring the entire situation. He has assured us that stringent action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Our Sikh delegation will meet him in Delhi."

Sirsa also had an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on the matter on Monday and said, "There should be a law where this kind of forceful conversion should be handled very strictly. Secondly, minorities, especially the Sikhs, should get their rights. We request the Government of India as well to look into the matter and provide reservations to the Sikh community."

2 Sikh Girls Allegedly Converted In J&K

With two Sikh girls allegedly being kidnapped and converted into Islam, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, has taken a serious view of reports of Sikh girls falling victim to 'love jihad' and has written to Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversions on the pretext of marriages. As per reports, two Sikh girls from Kashmir had been abducted and converted to Islam.