Akali Dal Leader Fumes Over Alleged Forced Conversion Of 2 Sikh Girls In J&K

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa arrived in Srinagar to lead protests in the UT in connection with the two Sikh girls allegedly being kidnapped and forcefully converted into Islam and also met with the Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, he exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network on the matter and shared more details. He also spoke about his dissatisfaction with the judiciary and kept forward his demands for the rights of the Sikhs in the UT.

While speaking to Republic, Sirsa spoke about the protest that took place on Sunday and said, "This matter is about two girls, one of them was produced before the court. Shockingly, the court did not allow the parents of the girl. When the matter was raised, there was a human cry and a protest had started outside the court. The court proceedings went on till 10 pm after which the police were forced to hand over the girl to her respective parents. The second girl is still missing.

"I met the Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor yesterday and a meeting was called with the IG and SSP. He specifically told them that the girl has to be returned. He also said that no matter what happens, this kind of conversion will not be allowed in Jammu and Kashmir and constitutional rights should be given to the minorities of the region. Now we are hoping and waiting for the police to take action and rescue the second girl," Sirsa added while speaking about his meeting with the L-G.

'I am shocked': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the court, Sirsa said, "I am shocked to see how a sitting judge allowed an 18-year-old girl with a 60-year-old man who is already married and has children. How can the judiciary let this kind of forceful conversion take place, that too in the court itself."

When asked about his demands, Sirsa further said, "There should be a law where this kind of forceful conversion should be handled very strictly. Secondly, minorities, especially the Sikhs, should get their rights. We request the Government of India as well to look into the matter and provide reservations to the Sikh community."

2 Sikh Girls Allegedly Converted In J&K

With two Sikh girls allegedly being kidnapped and converted into Islam, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, has taken a serious view of reports of Sikh girls falling victim to 'love jihad' and has written to Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversions on the pretext of marriages. As per reports, two Sikh girls from Kashmir had been abducted and converted to Islam.