A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi appointed Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, political parties have started calling out Gandhi, criticising her decision to appoint a person who is accused in the 1984 Sikh riots.

Slamming the Congress party on its appointment, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and its national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused Congress of not caring about the Sikh community.

"This is how they want to apply salt on the wound of the Sikhs by appointing one of the prime culprits and masterminds of the Sikh genocide as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress", he said.

Further taking a jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi goes to Uttar Pradesh but does not care about Punjab and its people."

Taking to Twitter, the SAD leader slammed other Congress leaders for maintaining silence over the issue and said that it is a shame that the party continuous to bring killers and leaders are still silent.

"What a shame that congress continues to Garland killers of Sikhs & someone whose case is pending with CBI #JagdishTytler But Punjab congress leaders are still silent (sic)", he tweeted.

Apart from the Akali Dal, Congress has also faced a lot of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its decision. Reacting to it, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the party on its move and said that the Congress has failed to provide justice and is instead awarding the accused.

Along with him, BJP leader Amit Malviya also took to Twitter and criticised Gandhi's decision regarding the recent appointment. "Sikh lives don't matter for the Congress party? Is Punjab listening?", he added.

1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler appointed to Delhi Congress

In a shocking turn of events, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, October 28, appointed Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to Delhi Congress. He has been among the main accused of the 1984 Sikh riots and has faced a series of accusations for his involvement.

Apart from him, former Union Ministers Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, and Krishna Tirath along with former MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Kirti Azad are also permanent invitees.

