Akali Dal Mocks Sidhu Over Rs 8 Lakh Electricity Dues; Tells Captain To Show 'compassion'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday took a swipe at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's pending electricity dues, urging Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take cognizance of his former Minister's arrears. The Akali Dal posted a meme of Sidhu's face on their Twitter handle and asked Amarinder Singh to show 'compassion' and 'mercy' to the cricketer-turned-politician.

"Captain Saab! If you have some time after harassing Punjab with the power crisis, then look here too. This Minister of yours, who has arrears of lakhs of electricity bills, needs the most 'compassion', shower his mercy on him!" Akali Dal tweeted.

Navjot Sidhu's Rs 8 lakh power dues

On Saturday, sources reported that Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu had not paid power bills for his Amritsar residence for the past eight months. As per his bill accessed by Republic TV, Sidhu owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board. This comes after Sidhu issued a series of tweets advising the Punjab CM to cut down on power costs, and suggested several radical decisions.

In his tweets, Navjot Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. "Money spent on giving unreasonable & exuberant profits to Private Thermal Plants should be utilised for welfare of People i.e Giving Power Subsidy for Free Power for Domestic use (Upto 300 Units), 24 hours supply & to invest in Education & Healthcare!" he said.

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Reacting to Sidhu's unpaid bills, the Power department's chief engineer Sakatar Singh Dhillon has said, "We will take action against those who did not pay the bills. We do not know about this bill, officers of this division might know about this. No special relaxation was given to him. We'll investigate the issue".

Punjab is currently enveloped in a major power crisis amid an intense heatwave. Several areas including Mohali, Bhatinda, and Patiala faced long power outages for over 14 hours after the demand reached a high of 14,500 MW and resulted in a shortfall of 1,330 MW in supply.