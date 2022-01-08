Despite coming down heavily on the Punjab government for PM Modi's security lapse, Shiromani Akali Dal opposed calls for the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Enraged at the incident that took place during the PM's Ferozepur visit on January 5, Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh and multiple BJP leaders including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan MP PP Chaudhary have put forth this demand and sought the dismissal of Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. Speaking to the media on Thursday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal stressed that his party is a "strong votary" of federalism.

SAD leader Sukhbir Badal remarked, "I am saying that there is nothing like the Punjab government. The Punjab Police have no control. The law and order situation is bad. The rule of hooliganism prevails. They have brought in the most incompetent DGP. The Prime Minister's security is important for everyone. He is the Prime Minister of the country. Irrespective of the differences you have someone, the PM is the PM and the CM is the CM."

"President's Rule should not be imposed in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal will always stand by democracy," he added. According to Badal, the people of Punjab should be allowed to vote out Congress over its failure on its own front. Earlier, he blamed the current state of affairs on the politicization of the Punjab Police.

The @Akali_Dal_ is a strong votary of federalism & is principally opposed to imposition of President’s rule. We believe it should be left to Pbis to shunt out this corrupt & scam tainted Cong govt that has failed on all fronts & is incapable of maintaining law & order in Pb. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3i1I2OCTpV — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 6, 2022

Row over PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the Supreme Court has stayed their functioning until January 10 while hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into the incident.