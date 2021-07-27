Akali Dal Protests Against Farm Laws; Says 'Centre Taking Advantage Of Divided Opposition'

In a curious turn of events, the Shiromani Akali Dal claimed on Tuesday that the opposition is divided on raking up the farm laws issue in the Parliament. Speaking to the media, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal lamented that many other parties were raising a plethora of problems instead of focusing on the demand to repeal the farm laws. For instance, the Congress party has been vocal on not just the agrarian stir but also the Pegasus 'snooping' row. According to Badal, the Centre is taking advantage of this situation and conveniently delaying a discussion on the plight of farmers.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal remarked, "Even yesterday, I had appealed to all parties that we should come together and raise a single issue. Not two issues. It is unfortunate that many opposition parties whom I don't wish to name are not speaking up for farmers. Other MPs are standing up to save their leaders and for other issues. The Central government is watching that the opposition is divided and is taking advantage of the situation."

"The Central government is doing a drama by not discussing it as the session is not functioning. SAD and BSP have moved an adjournment motion every day. The purpose of the adjournment motion is to start the discussion," he added.

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.