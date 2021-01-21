Akali Dal Questions Centre Over Punjab's RDF, Alleges It Is 'destroying Federal Structure'

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'destroying the federal structure' of India, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday levelled a fresh attack against the Centre over their decision to withhold the Rural Development Fund. Former SAD MP Prem Singh Chandumajra remarked that while they had differences with Congress party and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD would never accept Central Government holding Punjab's Rural Development Fund.

"We have political differences with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. But we will never accept Central Government holding back the Rural Development Fund due for the State. Our party believes that we are moving towards a unitary system. These are the indicators of moving towards a Presidential form of government from the Parliament system," he said.

Chandumajra also revealed that Akali Dal was reaching out to the Opposition to take up the issue of 'destruction of the federal structure', alleging that the Centre was not allowing the States to spend from various heads in the budget.

Row over Rural Development Fund

In October 2020, the Union Government had put on hold the Rural Development Fund (RDF) to the state for the paddy season, attributing the decision to the need to 'scrutinise' the utilisation of the RDF which is largely paid by the Food Corporation of India. CM Amarinder Singh had taken a strong objection to this, questioning the timing of the move which came in the midst of the farmer protests.

An integral part of the NDA alliance, Akali Dal had pulled out of the alliance after it disagreed with the new Farm Laws being rolled out by the Centre This was followed by the resignation of Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal who held the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Meanwhile, after the latest round of talks, the Union Government has proposed to put off the three farm laws for 1.5 years assuring that they would file an affidavit in court to delay its implementation. In addition to this, the Centre has also offered to form a committee to decide the future of 3 Laws and bring a resolution over the MSP issue. The farmer unions' official response on the Centre's proposal is awaited.

