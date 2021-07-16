Akali Dal Scoffs At Congress' Punjab Infighting: 'High Command Accepted CM's Failure'

Scoffing at Congress party's internal tussle in Punjab, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal on Friday said that the people have already rejected the Capt Amarinder Singh government. Talking to Republic TV, she said that the Congress High Command had pulled up the Punjab CM for failing to fulfill his 18-pt plan. Touting that Akali Dal has never lied to the people, she said that this reshuffling of state party chief was to appease its own in Congress.

Akali Dal scoffs at Congress' infighting

"Congress party has completed 4.5 years in government and now their internal fights are coming out. While people have already dismissed this government, the High Command has also pulled up the CM to complete his 18-point plan in 6 months. These adjustments are not for people's welfare but for their own party's welfare. Akali Dal has never lied to its people and has always exceeded its promises with its work. Akali Dal has assuaged people's fears of all communities be it Hindu, Muslim, Christians or Sikhs," said Badal.

Sources report that the CM and his supporters are unhappy with High Command's decision to elevate Sidhu as state party president while keeping Singh as the CM face for 2022 polls. Sidhu is currently in Delhi meeting Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat after being summoned by High Command. The CM is also separately meeting with his supporters in Chandigarh unhappy with Sidhu's elevation. Singh had batted for a 'Hindu face' for the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and refused to accommodate Sidhu as state party chief, offering to induct him in the cabinet if needed.

Sidhu Vs Capt

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu had sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was demoted to which the cricketer-turned-politician responded by tendering his resignation as Punjab minister, but remained with the Congress. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

He and his wife have publically attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. His continuous tirade has led to the Punjab CM being hauled in front of the High Command.