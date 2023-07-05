Akali Dal Set For NDA Return? BJP's Bid To Revive Alliance Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Central government's NDA plus mission is gaining momentum as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday, July 5, affirmed that the BJP alliance will be beneficial in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 general elections. The ruling saffron party is making an attempt to recalibrate its electoral strategy in a bid to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There have been speculations doing the rounds that SAD-BJP are likely to join hands ahead of polls based on seat sharing in Punjab.

SAD-BJP alliance on the cards?

Republic TV has learnt that Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal convened a crucial meeting at his residence today where the party leaders gathered to deliberate on forging an alliance with the saffron party and returning to the NDA fold. Senior leader Surjit Singh Rakhra pressed for the alliance stating that it will be better practice for both parties to strengthen their footprints in Punjab. As per the inside sources, a handful of leaders of Akali Dal have marked their presence in the meeting.

After the meeting was concluded, Surjit Singh Rakhra told Republic Media Network, "All the senior leaders of the party met and everything is very smooth."

Daljit Singh Cheema denied the alliance claims and said, "Our alliance is with the BSP and there was no discussion over any other merger as elections are not happening anytime soon. In politics, 24 hours is enough.''

As per the sources, after the demise of Pralash Singh Badal, for the first time, an open revolt has also been witnessed by the Akali Dal. Several MLAs of the party have gone against the high command-- Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur by openly expressing their desire to join hands with BJP.

On July 6, Badal is scheduled to hold a final key meeting in Chandigarh where he has called all the party officials including constituencies in charge and Jathedars. The meeting will witness a discussion on the ground situation of the party. Notably, Akali Dal had earlier parted ways with the BJP at the time of the farmers' protest. Currently, SAD has two parliamentary seats in Punjab. Party president Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal are the two members of parliament. However, the speculated alliance with the BJP in the 2024 general polls can give a major boost to both political outfits.

'Super NDA' In The Works?

Days after Ajit Pawar broke his ties with the NCP in Maharashtra, splitting the party in half to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government, names of several parties have emerged who might forge an alliance with the saffron party to join the front. After the NCP crisis in Maharashtra, there have been murmurs about a possible merger of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh with the BJP. On one hand, the JDS leader has dropped a hint while Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (July 5).

NDA's Road to 50% vote share

Ahead of the general elections, BJP is eyeing a 50% vote share.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD): 0.6%

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 0.2%

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 2.6%

Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 1.7%

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS): 0.6%

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 0.2%

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 1.4%

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 2.1%

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 3.7%

The total 13.1% of the other parties will help the BJP which consists of 37.7% to reach the 50% vote share tally to form the bigger NDA plus alliance.