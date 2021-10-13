Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for adopting double standards on the issue of power crisis. The statement by the SAD Supremo comes in line with AAP Supremo Kejriwal's visit to Punjab. Badal said that the Delhi CM had declared that the National Capital had become the only state which was not using coal for generating power.

"However, Kejriwal has recently written a letter to the prime minister, asking the latter to divert coal from other thermal plants and supply the same to two thermal plants supplying power to Delhi,” he said.

Badal mocks Kejriwal for "so-called guarantees"

The SAD chief mocked the "so-called guarantees" being given by CM Kejriwal, stating that he could not be trusted to honour any guarantee.

Former Minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia came down heavily on Kejriwal on the power crisis issue.

“Lies & deceit thy name is Kejriwal. CM @ArvindKejriwal 1st claimed Delhi had banned the use of coal in its thermal plants & was 1st State without any coal-based plants. Now he has asked PM to divert coal from other plants to plants supplying power to Delhi. The hypocrisy of highest order,” tweeted Majithia.

Bathinda MP Kaur slams Kejriwal for seeking power from other states

Meanwhile, former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also took a dig at Kejriwal for his remark.

“Arvind Kejriwal comes to Punjab again after officially seeking closure of Punjab Power Plants and diversion of their coal to Delhi. The bloke seriously believes that Punjabis especially farmers must live without power to save Delhi from darkness caused by his govt's incompetence,” Harsimrat stated.

“Today's entertainments - Enjoy Kejri Comedy, with the juggler laughing at his own jokes, grinning all day long, and expecting Punjabis to be foolish to believe his lies, e.g. 300 units free power which he hasn't given to Delhites. The sad part is Punjab is in no mood for jokes,” she further added.

The Delhi CM, Kejriwal had on Saturday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighting a coal shortage crisis that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to the national capital. Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister to look into the matter. Kejriwal in his letter also emphasised that with the coal stock situation exhausting in power generation stations, the dependence on gas stations supplying power to Delhi has increased.

(With Inputs from PTI)

