Akali Dal Slams Navjot Sidhu Over Pending Electricity Dues Amid Power Tussle In Punjab

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesperson of Akali Dal on Sunday,July 4 spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network amid the power crisis in Punjab. Hitting out at Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that he was given a portfolio, which is the most important portfolio in a state like Punjab. He slammed Sidhu over his pending electricity bill.

Akali Dal spokesperson speaks to Republic TV

Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Navjot Sigh Sidhu and said, "The person, who is currently speaking on the issue of power crisis in Punjab was recently caught red-handed as his electricity bill worth Rs 8 lakh is pending."

Taking a jibe at the Congress MLA, Sira said that Navjot Sidhu is blaming SAD and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for the power crisis in the state. He said, "Being an MLA for the past 4 years, he had many opportunities in hand to do something about the issue of power crisis, but instead he just chose to blame the former government of the state." Stating that Sidhu has been associated with Congress for many years, the SAD spokesperson asked, if he had so much problem with his party, why is he still a part of it.

Navjot Singh Sidhu owes Rs 8 lakhs in power bills

In a massive embarrassment for Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources reported on Saturday, July 3, that the Amritsar East MLA has not paid power bills for his Amritsar residence since last eight months. As per his bill, accessed by Republic, Sidhu owes Rs 8,67,540 to the Punjab state power board. Sidhu had waxed on about 'saving power', advising the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

Punjab power crisis

The Punjab government on Thursday,July 1, reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday,June 30, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

(Image: ANI)