Akali Dal Slams Oppn Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration; Questions Congress, Kejriwal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that the party will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former BJP ally said that it does not agree with the issues raised by the opposition parties.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May. We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

"It is an elected government and the government decides who will do the inauguration. Those who are saying that the President is not being respected should remember the Emergency Period. Kejriwal is saying that President should be respected. I want to ask him, where was your chief minister when President was in Punjab and Chandigarh? The governor had said that it was wrong," Cheema said.

'No point in making an issue': SAD to opposition parties

"This is an election period and parties are raising their issues but the country is getting a new parliament and everyone should be involved. There is no point in making an issue," the SAD leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. The invitation has been sent to MPs of both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories have also been extended invitations, sources informed.

However, 19 opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi. In a joint statement, the opposition parties said that they find no value in a new parliament building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.