Akali Dal Slams Punjab Congress MPs For Missing Parliament To Attend Sidhu's Oath Taking

Condemning the fanfare with which Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was inducted on Friday, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal pointed that all Punjab MPs from Congress disappeared from Lok Sabha to participate in the event. Claiming that Punjab Congress' priorities are not clear, Badal said that the MPs chose their sycophancy over farmers. The 61-year-old Amritsar East MLA Navjot Sidhu took charge as PCC chief in Punjab after a long tiff with CM Amarinder Singh. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Akali Dal: 'Congress MPs disappeared from Parl'

All #Congress MPs from Punjab today disappeared from #Parliament to participate in Navjot Sidhu's TAJPOSHI. Their priorities are clear: instead of fulfilling their duty towards kisans, who elected them, they chose to indulge in sycophancy of the new PPCC President.#Shame pic.twitter.com/Xqd1Flii1o — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 23, 2021

Sidhu takes charge

Burying the hatchet with CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu affirmed that he will take all leaders along. Stressing that "every worker of Punjab Congress has become the president of Punjab Congress", he stated that there is no difference between leaders and workers. The CM attended the event but left before Sidhu signed as president of PPCC chief.

Sidhu remarked, "Let the opposition say whatever they need to. The Congress party is one. We are united. We are together." Sidhu met with Capt Singh ahead of the event hinting at a temporary truce.

Putting an end to the speculation, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM had demanded a public apology, refusing to meet Sidhu till then.

Sidhu Vs Capt

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. After the High Command hauled the CM over Sidhu's allegations, Sidhu was made state chief, against Capt Singh's wishes.