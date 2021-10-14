Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Wednesday, lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The Akali Dal leader has demanded that Channi should disclose the details of his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Badal also alleged that the Punjab CM has paved the way for the central government's 'highly dangerous' move to hand over 'half of the state' to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Badal claimed that the decision could not have been approved without the Punjab government's consent. She also slammed the Punjab Police and said that it has lost relevance in the state. She further demanded that Channi should reveal his plans to stop the Centre from sabotaging the democratic process and federal principles in the state. Concluding her remarks, she urged the Punjab CM to act against the Centre's move or abdicate his position.

CM @CHARANJITCHANNI must disclose what he discussed with Union HM in last week's meet, as there's more than meets the eye! He seems to have cleared decks for GOI's highly dangerous move to hand over half of state to @BSF_India. Couldn't have been done without Pb govt's consent! — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 13, 2021

Punjab Police has been rendered toothless & have lost their relevance. In this case, CM Channi can't get away with mild criticism of GOI. Either he declares how his govt proposes to stop Centre from sabotaging the democratic process & federal principle in Pb, or he abdicates. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 13, 2021

The Akali Dal's staunch criticism of the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi comes after the Union government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

'Central rule by proxy': SAD chief Sukhbir Badal hits out at Centre and Punjab government

Apart from Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the state government. Taking to Twitter, Sukhbir Badal remarked that the decision to hand half of the state to BSF India is similar to the 'dangerous and unconstitutional return to the dark period of central rule of the 80s'. He added that the Akali Dal demands the cancellation of the Union government's move. In addition to this, he also termed the development as 'Central rule by proxy'.

"It is most unlikely that the Centre would have taken such a drastic decision without the knowledge and prior consent of the state government and all the noises which Channi and his colleagues are now making are a mere attempt to hide their complicity in this decision," said the SAD chief in a statement to ANI. "The Center has no constitutional right to deploy forces in the state without the prior concurrence of the state government. There is no worth of state government if law and order are handed over to the centre, Badal added

BSF's jurisdiction along borders in Assam, Bengal and Punjab extended

In a big move against terror activities and inter-border crimes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction. The move allows BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states. Initially, the BSF was authorised to take action up to 15 km in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

However, the fresh order enables the BSF to take steps up to an area of 50 km inside the Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to modify and amend the area and extent of the BSF's operational mandate, as of when needed according to the situation.

