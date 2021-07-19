Akali Dal Slams Sidhu's Elevation; Claims 'He Doesn't Deserve To Be Captain Of Any Team'

Slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation to Punjab Congress chief, Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday, claimed that he does not deserve to be captain of any party. Stating that Sidhu only fights wherever he goes, Badal said that Sidhu is not loyal to any party. The Amritsar East MLA was chosen to head Congress in the state along with four working presidents inspite of CM Capt Amarinder Singh's apprehensions.

Badal: 'Sidhu doesn't deserve it"

Speaking to ANI, Badal said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu doesn’t deserve to be the captain of any party. He fights wherever he goes. He is not loyal to any party". Sidhu, who was previously a BJP MP, switched to Congress in 2017 and has been repeatedly courted by AAP.

Sidhu chosen as Punjab Congress chief

Putting an end to the speculation, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM has not publicly reacted to the announcement so far and has called for a meeting with his loyalists.

Sources stated that top leaders in Captain Amarinder's camp allegedly felt that appointing a man who is known to be a 'friend' of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is 'a big mistake'. Sources state that the Punjab CM was worried of alienating the Hindu vote bank in Punjab by Sidhu's elevation and backed Congress MP Manish Tewari for the top post as a 'Hindu face'. All Punjab Congress MPs unanimously opposed Sidhu's elevation.

Sidhu Vs Capt

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. As the High Command mulls appointing Sidhu as state party chief, Singh has refused to accommodate Sidhu as state party chief, offering to induct him in the cabinet if needed.