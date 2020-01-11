Akali Dal Suspends Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Dhindsa, His Son Gursimran Singh

In a decision to save Akali Dal from further resentment within the party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suspended its Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa with immediate effect.

The decision to suspend both the senior leaders of the party was taken at a meeting of the core committee which was presided over by party President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The party also resolved to issue a charge sheet against the father-son duo to explain their conduct.

Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is the Observer of Sangrur district, disclosed to the core committee that at a recent meeting of the Sangrur district body, it was unanimously decided to recommend the expulsion of both Sukhdev Dhindsa and Parminder Dhindsa for indulging in anti-party activities.

Watch: Youth Akali Dal protests against Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack

Two weeks given to explain the conduct

Party Spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that after due discussion it was decided to issue a charge sheet to the duo following which they would be given two weeks to explain their conduct. “The party will take its next course of action after receiving the reply of the two leaders”, he added.

Two committees were also formed to look into a betrayal of promises made to all sections of society by the Congress government and to look into cases of state repression. It was also decided that SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal will hold meetings with District Presidents at the headquarters as well as interact with Circle delegates at the constituency level.

Read: Akali Dal Manjinder Sirsa leader warns Pakistan over Nankana Sahib incident

On January 3, Parminder Singh Dhindsa resigned as the leader of the legislative party on Friday. This came almost a week after his father Sukhdev Dhindsa opened a front against the party leadership. Hours within his resignation, Sukhbir Badal accepted the two-time state finance minister’s resignation and made the announcement of Sharanjit Singh Dhillon as new legislative party leader.

Read: Punjab: Sukhbir Badal meets Family members of Akali Dal Leader Dalbir Singh in Gurdaspur

The Core committee meeting was attended by Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Charanjit Singh Atwal Jathedar Tota Singh, Prof Prem Singh Chadumajra Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bibi Upinderjit Kaur, Sikander Singh Maluka, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Surjit Singh Rakhra, and Baldev Singh Mann.

Read: Shiromani Akali Dal leader shot dead in Amritsar: Police