Akali Dal Unrelenting On 'Bhagwant Mann Was Drunk' Claim; Makes Big Demand As Row Rages

In a big claim on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal revealed that he spoke to two passengers who confirmed that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Germany. Contending that Mann's actions have lowered the prestige of the state, he highlighted that Lufthansa hadn't explicitly ruled out the allegation that the Punjab CM was in an inebriated state while boarding the aircraft. Thus, he urged Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to not only order an inquiry into the matter but also dismiss Mann from his post.

Sukhbir Singh Badal affirmed, "I talked to 2 passengers who were on the same flight to verify the incident. One of them, an industrialist, was in the 1st class and the other, a hotelier from Rajasthan, was in business class. Both told me that Mann had fallen down on the first seat after entering the aircraft."

"The air hostess informed Mann about his actual seat and he then proceeded to that swaying from one side to another. The air hostess then informed the flight Captain about the situation and it was the Captain who came to the spot and took the decision to deboard Bhagwant," the Shiromani Akali Dal leader added. He also questioned how Mann suddenly fell ill after spending time in the VIP lounge at the Frankfurt airport.

Punjabis are pained to see how our CM @BhagwantMann's actions have been lowering prestige of the state.

Mann wasn't drunk & that deplaning incident didn't take place. In fact the airline has refused to disclose the incident citing privacy laws.

Bhagwant Mann deplaning controversy

The controversy came to the fore on September 19 when Sukhbir Singh Badal cited a media report claiming that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight that was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt. While an unnamed co-passenger quoted in the said news item asserted that the Punjab CM wasn't allowed to board the aircraft as he was in an inebriated state, AAP dubbed it fake news. It referred to a Twitter response by Lufthansa that read, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change".

Subsequently, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Scindia requesting him to initiate a probe to verify the facts regarding the deplaning of Mann. He opined, "If it (the news of the Punjab CM being drunk) were true, it is certainly a bad reflection on the office Bhagwant Mann is holding". Speaking to the media a day earlier, Scindia expressed willingness to look into the matter after ascertaining the facts. However, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations against Mann and construed it as a ploy to stop him from working for the development of Punjab.