Akali Dal Urges Guv To Direct Punjab CM To Revoke Statement On Chandigarh Assembly Land

Giving an ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Shiromani Akali Dal asked him to withdraw his statement seeking land for the state Vidhan Sabha. SAD submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to take stock of the matter stating that it will be like surrendering Punjab's rights to Chandigarh.

The Akali Dal further asked CM Mann to apologise or they would approach all opposition political parties in the state to launch an aggressive campaign to secure the rights of Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday chaired the party's core committee meeting over the issue. The Akali Dal termed the Centre's decision to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana to build an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha as "illegal". The core committee claimed that without consulting all stakeholders, Union Minister Amit Shah did not have any authority to make this allotment

Row over CM Mann's demand For Separate Assembly Building In Chandigarh

A fresh controversy erupted in Punjab after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that the Union Home Ministry has announced land for setting up a separate building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. Following the announcement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to allot land to the state for their own assembly on similar lines to Haryana.

Notably, on Saturday, CM Mann said, "I appeal to the central government that on the lines of Haryana, Punjab should also be allotted land in Chandigarh to form its own assembly. There has been a demand for a long time that the Punjab-Haryana High Court should also be separated. For this also, the Central Government should provide land in Chandigarh."

After Punjab CM's demand Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday opposed the reported move by the Union Ministry stating that the Union Territory of Chandigarh belongs to Punjab only. The opposition in Punjab slammed CM Mann for not opposing the Centre's move to allot land to Haryana for Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. They alleged CM Mann of undermining Punjab's right over Chandigarh.

It is pertinent to mention that presently, Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh. On Saturday, Haryana CM Khattar said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced land for setting up a separate building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, PTI reported.

(Image: PTI/ANI)