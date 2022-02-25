Last Updated:

Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia's Bail Plea In Multi-crore Drugs Case Rejected By Mohali Court

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia's bail plea was rejected by the Mohali court on Feb 25. The leader will now appeal in the High Court.

Aniket Mishra
Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia's bail plea in a multi-crore drug racket case was rejected by the Mohali court on February 25. One of the lawyers of the Akali Dal Leader said that his regular bail plea has been rejected by the sessions court but they will fight against the "political vendetta" in the High Court. After surrendering, the SAD leader was sent to the Patiala jail, from where he had moved a bail plea that was taken up by the Mohali court today, February 25.

The SAD leader surrendered on February 24 in front of the Mohali court in the multi-crore drugs racket case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was created by the Punjab government to probe the case and interrogate the Akali Dal Leader. The SIT interrogated Bikram Singh Majithia at the Mohali court, and post his surrender, Majithia was remanded to judicial custody (Patiala Jail) for two weeks by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. Before surrendering, the SAD leader said that he is just "abiding by the orders of the Supreme Court."

FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia

Majithia has been booked under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, over allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in Punjab. A report had been filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. However, the FIR was filed only weeks ago by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

"To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal," said SAD leader denying the allegations.

The Supreme Court had advised the SIT to not arrest the SAD leader till February 23 so that the leader is allowed to complete his election duties. However, the decision was overturned by the bench of the apex court consisting of Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli as they preponed the arrest date to February 20. The  Akali leader was contesting elections against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Amritsar East seat. The results of the Vidhan Sabha election will be declared on March 10.

(With Inputs from PTI)

