Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia Lashes Out At Sidhu For 'misleading' People

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for misleading the people of the state by making false promises. Majitha, who was addressing a gathering to pay his tributes to Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru on his death anniversary accused Sidhu of making promises of providing electricity as cheap as Rs.3/ unit and called it rhetoric being used to mislead the people of the state.

Navjot Sidhu is misleading people with ‘false’ rhetoric'

The Akali dal leader came down heavily on Sidhu for fooling people with baseless promises and said that Punjabis were surprised by Sidhu's latest promise to provide domestic power at Rs 3 per unit.

He asked Sidhu to explain who was stopping him from implementing this promise now when the state is already being run by his party government. He added, “the truth was that Sidhu had refused to become power minister of the state despite having an opportunity to provide this relief to the people two years back as power minister.”

Majithja stepped up his attack and added, “ Sidhu was never serious about resolving the people’s problems and was only interested in indulging in “theatrics to befool” the people.”

Where is 'Ghar Ghar Naukri and full loan waiver for farmers?'

The SAD leader also questioned the PPCC president on why the Congress party's pledges to the people on the eve of the 2017 state Assembly elections were not kept when he was a minister for two and a half years or half of the present government's tenure. “Where is 'Ghar Ghar Naukri and full loan waiver for farmers?” he asked. He said Sidhu was now again trying to befool people with another bunch of “fake and false promises”.

Sidhu-Captain Amarinder Singh infighting continues

Majithia's comment comes amid continued infighting within the Congress' Punjab unit. The clash between the two groups could be seen on Independence Day as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu held separate functions.

While the Punjab CM unfurled the Tricolour at a ceremony in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress president was present at an event in Chandigarh. This comes days after Sidhu publicly challenged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to outrightly scrap the three contentious farm laws failing which the Congress MLAs would themselves do so in the Assembly. As per reports, Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Rawat is likely to visit Punjab next week to iron out the differences between the two leaders ahead of the state's Assembly polls.

