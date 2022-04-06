Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Avows 'AAP Govt Misleading People With Resolutions'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal recently gave an incandescent address in Parliament, requesting the transfer of the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh to Punjab. This comes after one of her party's worst electoral performances in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal appears to have brought up the Akali Dal's long-standing demand in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that, from April 1, employees of the Chandigarh UT will be subject to central service norms rather than Punjab service rules.

Speaking on the issues, the former Union Minister stated, “Government by passing resolutions is misleading people. After partition, half Punjab went into Pakistan. Gandhi and Congress divided our Punjab and parted Haryana. Haryana came into existence from Punjab. Every Government has played with the sentiments of Punjabis in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal further said, “Law and Order doesn’t exist. They are polishing the matter now. Chandigarh was a part of Punjab and it will continue to be ours. Our farmers are dying without water, why do we want to create drama rather than discussing it with the government.”

All parties in Punjab have joined the chorus and are taking an aggressive stance on the issue, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the main Opposition Congress. The Punjab legislature issued a resolution on April 1 denouncing the move by the Centre. The resolution, proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, called for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab as soon as possible, but remained silent on the contentious issue of transferring Hindi-speaking districts to Haryana. It is to be noted that Chandigarh is the joint capital of the two states.

Centre wants to seize Punjab’s sovereignty over Chandigarh: SAD Chief Parkash Singh Badal

CM Mann has also vowed to fight the implementation of central service norms in Chandigarh from the "streets to Parliament." On April 2, Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister, criticised the Punjab assembly resolution, saying that his state had rights over Chandigarh as well. On the other hand, Parkash Singh Badal, the SAD patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister, has also stated that the Centre "wants to seize Punjab's sovereignty over Chandigarh."

