Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP Ahead Of Punjab Elections

In a massive turn of events ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP which had in attendance Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Welcoming Sirsa to the BJP Dharmendra Pradhan said that it was a lucky day for the saffron party, with which he has been asssociated with for a long time now. On the same lines, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "the saffron party will gain in the Punjab election with his induction."

Following his induction to the BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa outlined that he has served Delhi as an MLA twice, and also as the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC). In the period, be it for the service of the country or my community, I have been at the helm. For that, the PM of the country as well as the Delhi Police uploaded a tweet and thanked me."

He added,"Since I have always been vocal about the cause of the Sikh community, for some of the issues I approached Home Minister Amit Shah. He took the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that the issues will be solved. With my joining the party, you will see 70-year-old issues of the community getting solved very soon."

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa resigns as DSGMC President

Earlier in the day, Manjinder Singh Sirsa tendered his resignation as the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC). Taking to his Twitter handle, he informed his decision to resign from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President, and not contest the upcoming DSGMC internal elections. He expressed gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff and people who worked with him, and wrote, "My commitment to serving my community, humanity & nation remains the same!" he expressed gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff and people who worked with him."

With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest upcoming DSGMC internal elections.

My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains same! pic.twitter.com/1ja3DlnvVM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 1, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that when the Akalis regained power in Punjab in 2012, they managed to get control of the DSGMC defeating the virtually indomitable Paramjit Singh Sarna and his team the following year. Sirsa was among the key leaders of Akalis' team that helped in getting control of the DSGMC and was appointed the general secretary. He served as the general secretary of the DSGMC till he was promoted to the post of president in March 2019.