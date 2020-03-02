Umar Khalid's Call For 'huge Numbers' During Trump's Visit Out; 'planned Plot,' Says SAD

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa on Monday alleged that the violence in Delhi was planned in advance by the “Tukde Tukde gang" He shared a video of former JNU student Umar Khalid to back his claim. In the 36 second video, Khalid, who faces sedition charges, can be heard urging a gathering to hit the streets in large numbers when US President Donald Trump arrives in India on February 24.

'We will come out on the streets in huge numbers...'

"I promise that when Donald Trump will visit India on February 24, we will show how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is trying to divide the country and tarnish the principles of Mahatama Gandhi... We will come out on streets in huge numbers to tell (the US President) that people of India are fighting to bring everyone together," Khalid had said while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Amravati on February 17.

'Probe Kejriwal and Sisodia's role in the riots'

Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa said, "It was all organised by these kinds of people. Aam Aadmi Party is totally involved in this. Their Corporator is involved in the riots and they planned the whole thing. The plan was that when Donald Trump arrives they will try to scare Donald Trump and instil fear in the minds of the people across the globe which eventually will benefit the Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party."

He added that the role of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia should also be "investigated" and they should be "questioned" for "inciting violence"

READ | Manjinder Sirsa hits out at AAP as CBI nabs OSD to Sisodia; calls party 'gang of thieves'

READ | SAD's Majinder Sirsa demands 'Narco test' on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Tahir Hussain

Delhi Riots

Last week, North East Delhi witnessed large-scale violence for four consecutive days, that claimed the lives of at least 43 people including a police head constable and an IB official. The violence broke out last Sunday after two factions – one supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Act and others opposing the law, engaged in a scuffle. The police have filed 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 995 people for Delhi's worst riots in three decades. A total of 41 cases under the Arms Act have been registered.

READ | Manjinder Sirsa slams DGP Dinkar's statement calling Kartarpur pilgrims terrorists

READ | Delhi Exit Poll: SAD's Manjinder Sirsa talks about his early poll predictions

(With agency inputs)