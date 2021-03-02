Akali Dal's Sirsa Defends 'humanitarian' Legal Aid To Republic Day Riot Accused Deep Sidhu

In a far cry from what was witnessed in the immediate aftermath of the Republic Day violence, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday that just like other arrested farmers, riot-accused Deep Sidhu also deserves legal aid and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is ready to provide help on humanitarian grounds. Parties that had been aligned with the protesting farmers against the Centre had initially attempted to link Deep Sidhu with the BJP, though at this point the likes of Akali Dal have come out into the open to support him.

While speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa said, "We are fighting for all the 134 people who have been arrested by the Delhi police so far, which also includes Deep Sidhu and the DSGMC will provide legal aid to all these people."

He further said, " All I believe in is that, if others are getting legal aid, then Deep Sidhu also deserves to get one. I feel our demand is pro humanitarian and not anti-farmers. I have not asked to break the jail and get him out, all I am saying is he also has all the legal rights to defend himself. As a humanitarian, I cannot differentiate between people." The fact remains, however, that Deep Sidhu is entitled to representation regardless of whether Sirsa, via the DSGMC or Akali Dal, provides it.

On Monday, Sirsa took to Twitter and supported Sidhu, saying, "Many people have called me to ask about Deep Sidhu I wish to update you all that I had a telephonic talk with him the day he was remanded. He is perfectly fine, health-wise I have assured him that DSGMC will provide all legal assistance & will ensure that he is out of jail soon."

Congress, which had earlier defended Deep Sidhu’s actions in November, was quick to label him as a 'BJP stooge' after the Republic Day violence. Congress MLA from Amritsar West, Raj Kumar Verka has accused the BJP of 'sheltering' Deep Sidhu or Lakha Sidhana even after the latter was found attending a rally in Captain Amarinder Singh's bastion in broad daylight.

READ | WATCH: SAD Attempts To 'gherao' Vidan Sabha In Chandigarh; Police Use Water Cannons

READ | Akali Dal Youth Wing To 'gherao Delhi Police' Seeking To Arrest Farmers In Punjab

Deep Sidhu's arrest

The court had on February 23 sent Deep Sidhu to judicial custody in the case. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from Zirakpur in Punjab after he went missing following the violence at Red Fort. The Punjabi actor-singer has been accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the Red Fort, where ultimately religious flags were unfurled. Sidhu has categorically denied his involvement in instigating the crowd on Republic Day claiming that while he had gone towards the historical monument with everybody, he had no 'bad intentions.'

READ | Punjab Civic Body Polls: Clashes Erupt Between SAD & Congress; 2 Akali Dal Workers Killed

READ | Manjinder Sirsa Comes Out In Support Of Mohinder Singh Khalsa After His R-Day Riot Arrest