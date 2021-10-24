With the tussle inside the Punjab Congress seeing no end, the split seems to have grown wider with Senior Congress leaders like Manish Tewari condemning the Punjab Congress and AICC for their inability to resolve the dispute and for perceiving the issue ‘ostensibly’.

On Manish Tewari’s strong words against the members of his own party, the opposition parties in Punjab are taking a dig at the ruling state government. Sukhbir Singh Badal reacted to Tewari's condemnation and commented that the Congress party will be divided further in the future.

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal takes a dig at Congress, says 'rift will grow wider'

Slamming Congress, Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal remarked that this is the beginning of the perpetuating differences in the Congress. The ruling party is divided into two groups, and the ongoing strife will grow deeper after the tickets for next year’s assembly elections will be announced.



Sukhbir Badal said, “It is just a start, congress will split into many pieces in the upcoming days. Congress divided into two pieces so far that is visible. More leaders of the party will take their own line against congress when tickets will be announced for the 2022 elections.”

The development comes after Manish Tewari, who is an MP from Punjab and has been a strong critic of the ongoing feud inside Punjab Congress, expressed his discontent on the public display of internal strifes of the Punjab Congress in a series of tweets, and slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been spearheading the rebellion since the beginning.

He also hit out at Harish Rawat, who has now moved away from Punjab to take responsibility for Uttarakhand ahead of polls next year. However, Tewari maintained that he respects Rawat since his NSUI days.

Manish Tewari’s strong condemnation of Punjab Congress’ chaos

Manish Tewari said on Sunday that in his 40 years in politics, he had never seen Congress at this degree of chaos. During the ongoing unrest in Punjab Congress, Tewari condemned the AICC's open defiance, colleagues arguing in public, and guttural language being used towards MLAs. Since Navjot Singh Sidhu rebelled against ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh and now-CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress has been involved in squabbling.

In the tweet he wrote, “Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? The irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be the worst offenders themselves," referring to Sidhu.

He also stated that issues raised by the MLAs remained unattended. “History would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived & real grievances were a serious error of judgement. Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA’s & other eminences- Bargari, Drugs, Power PPA’s, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward,” Tewari added in another tweet.

