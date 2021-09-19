Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal Wants New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi To Fulfill Cong's Promises

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday complimented Charanjit Singh Channi who is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. He will be the first Dalit face to take the pivotal role of Chief Ministership in Punjab.

"I congratulate S Charanjit Singh Channi on elevation as CLP leader and CM designate. As president of Shiromani Akali Dal, a party with rich democratic traditions, I assure him of a constructive role and wish he fulfils all Congress promises made to the people of Punjab and pending for 4.5 yrs," the SAD President said.

Channi-Badal sour relations in the past

Notably, Channi and Badal failed to share good relations in the past. Charanjit Singh Channi, being the LoP in the Punjab Assembly in 2016, had accused the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and their associates of 'patronising' drug and sand mafias in the state while demanding their immediate arrest.

On the other hand, Badal being a top Opposition leader in 2018, had demanded the removal of Channi from the post of a state ministry accusing him of sending lewd messages to a woman IAS officer. However, the power shuffle has pulled all attention towards the new Punjab CM-elect.

Congress elects Channi as leader of CLP

Earlier the day, Congress' in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and is set to take over as next Chief Minister of state.

Senior leader of the Punjab Congress Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of the Punjab CM after months of political tussle, stating he stepped down after being continuously 'humiliated'.

Who is the new Punjab CM?

Channi, a Dalit leader, chosen as the new Punjab CM had been serving as a Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet. According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term. He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab. Channi will be succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

(Inputs: PTI, ANI)

(Image: CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI/FACEBOOK/PTI)