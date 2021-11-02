Akalis Attack Punjab CM Channi's 'political Stunts'; 'He's Giving Lollipops To People'

Taking advantage of the ongoing infighting within the Punjab Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack on the Charanjit Singh Channi government on Tuesday, terming its move to slash electricity rates as a 'political stunt' that will not be fulfilled.

"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is only indulging in political stunts and trying to befool Punjabis in the same manner as his predecessor Captain Amarinder did. He has no intention of keeping his promises, including reducing power tariff by Rs 3 for domestic consumers," Badal told reporters in Ludhiana.

The Akali Dal chief stated that PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu had exposed his own government by claiming that the CM is making promises for 'only 2 months to fool voters'.

"Sidhu's objection has proven that the Chief Minister's lofty promise won't get delivered. Sidhu and Channi are indulging in doublespeak, deliberately fooling Punjabis," claimed Badal.

He was referring to the ongoing infighting within the Punjab Congress, wherein state party chief Sidhu recently lashed out at his government and accused the CM Channi-led regime of 'making false promises'.

"The CM is giving 'lollipops' to people in the last two months before elections. But how will they give it to people? Is their objective just to form government by telling lies and making false promises? The way of Punjab's welfare comes from a roadmap," Sidhu told his supporters at Samyukta Hindu Mahasabha earlier today.

He also claimed that there is a debt of ₹5 lakh crore on Punjab, which will not be repaid by the government. "The burden will be borne by the people," Sidhu alleged.

'Punjab Govt owes ₹7,000 crore to PSPCL'

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal claimed that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is bankrupt due to corruption and the Punjab government owes it ₹7,000 crore.

"If all subsidies are taken into account, the total bill comes to ₹13,934 crore. This mismanagement would result in the closure of thermal plants, disruptive coal supply, failure to give salaries to employees, and power cuts," he said.

Badal opined that the Punjab government should come out with an executive order for canceling the power purchase agreement (PPA), and should take into account around ₹10,000 crore penalty while acquiring 4K MW power at same/cheaper rates. He stated that the Congress government purchased power between ₹12 to 15 per unit when it has captive plants bound to supply below ₹3 per unit.

Back in July, the Punjab Government under then CM Capt. Amarinder Singh had ordered PSPCL to cancel or revisit all the “one-sided” power purchase agreements signed with private firms, which were not contractually obligated to supply power to meet the peak demand during the paddy sowing and summer season.

The chief minister had also asked PSPCL to revoke its PPA with Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa - one of the largest private thermal plants in the state - for "miserably failing" to perform in the current paddy season.

The move came as the Congress-led government was facing pressure from within the party and outside for scrapping the "faulty" PPAs signed by the previous SAD-BJP regime.