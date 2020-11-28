Akbaruddin Owaisi Targets PM Modi, Yogi In GHMC Poll Campaign; Says 'we Don't Fear Anyone'

In the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi has targeted Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In a poll rally, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that he is not afraid of BJP or anyone who arrives in Hyderabad for campaigning. "I am not afraid of anyone. They want to intimidate us, but we don't fear you (BJP). I don't fear any Chaiwala or any Yogi," he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address a poll rally in Hyderabad on Saturday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the city for COVID vaccine review visit.

Owaisi says AIMIM 'loyal to Bharat'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that his party is not of the Razakars and has slammed the BJP for accusing him of being 'Jinnah's avatar'. Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Razakars left the country and went to Pakistan and only those who are loyal to 'Bharat' stayed back. He also said that Majlis Party does not belong to Qasim Razvi but to the Owasis who are loyal to the nation. On Tejasvi Surya's remark that Owaisi is the "avatar" of Jinnah, Owaisi said, "Why are you(BJP) so fond of Jinnah? Jinnah wanted to break the nation, I am uniting it. Stop saying, Jinnah Jinnah."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

