AKG Centre Attack: Congress Rejects CPI (M) Charges, CM Vijayan Condemns

The Congress' Kerala unit on Friday categorically rejected the ruling CPI(M)'s allegation that the former was behind the attack on its headquarters here, saying it was not its policy to target its political opponent's office.

The opposition party also alleged that their party offices were targeted by the Left cadres across the state including in the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur.

Police prevented a protest rally from being taken out by the CPI(M)'s youth outfit DYFI to the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Pathanamthitta.

Strongly condemning the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to bring the culprits before law.

However, no arrests have been made in this connection so far, police said.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan visited the AKG Centre, located in the heart of the city, and appealed to his party cadres not to get provoked over the incident and show maximum restraint.

"The most significant office of the largest political movement in the state has been attacked. It is a deliberate attempt to create provocation and upset the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The culprits and those behind them will be found for sure," he said in a statement later.

Strict directions have been given to police to nab the guilty and bring them to book, the CM added.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said the party leadership had no knowledge of the midnight incident and would let the police investigate and ascertain the truth.

Noting that the people of the state clearly know that the Congress party and its workers were not the ones who plan and execute such attacks, he asked the ruling party to explain on what grounds they were levelling charges against them.

"The CCTV visuals were not clear... Let the police probe and find out the real culprits.. The Left government is facing a series of allegations and they are on the defense due to our ongoing protests. Those who want to shift the attention and focus from the present issues are the ones behind the attack," he told reporters.

Asked whether he suspected that CPI(M) itself was behind the attack, Satheesan did not give a clear reply.

"It is an important day for us due to Rahul Gandhi's Kerala visit. Do you think we would attack the AKG Centre and shift the focus from the present issues being faced by the government?" he asked.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also rejected the Marxist party's allegation and accused LDF Convener E P Jayarajan of 'masterminding' the attack against the Left party's office.

The CPI(M), in a statement, urged its party workers and sympathisers to protest peacefully against the attack.

In his reaction, Jayarajan alleged that the attack on the AKG Centre was a deliberate attempt to scuttle the development programmes being implemented by the Vijayan government.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the party offices of the Congress and CPI(M) in various places in the wake of the incident.

Tension gripped Kerala as an unidentified person allegedly hurled an explosive substance at the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M) late Thursday night.

Police said the explosive substance was hurled at the AKG Centre here, by a motorbike-borne man at around 11.30 pm.

CPI(M) leaders, who reached the spot alleged that it was a "bomb attack".

Some party leaders, who were staying at the party office, said they heard a powerful blast outside the building.

Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who lives in the neighbourhood, alleged that the Congress was behind the provocative action and appealed to the CPI(M) workers to remain calm.