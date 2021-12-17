Akhilesh Distances From SP MP's Outrageous Comment On Marriage Age: 'No Link With Party'

After Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan passed a shocking comment on the increase of minimum marriage age in India, stating that a girl should be married off when she reaches the age of fertility, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from the remark and said that his party has always believed in the progression of women and girls.

Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav stated, "Samajwadi Party does not have any link with such a statement. Samajwadi Party has always made policies for the progress of girls and women in the society."

Akhilesh Yadav's reply comes in the backdrop of ST Hasan's shocking remark where the MP said, "Girls should be married when they attain the age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16. If she can vote at age of 18, why can't she marry? Marriage age should not be delayed."

Another Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq also refused to support the Bill and stated, "India is a poor country and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age... I will not support this Bill in Parliament."

Speaking to Republic TV, Shafiqur Rahman termed women as being a 'responsibility' for families. He stated that poor families are burdened after a girl is born and they start making preparations for her marriage. "Getting the girls married at a young age helps in getting rid of any kind of societal problems and responsibilities," the Samajwadi Party MP added.

Centre clears proposal for raising the

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, in a significant step towards its commitment to raise the legal marriage age for women, cleared a proposal that would raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The proposal was made on the basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Headed by Jaya Jaitley, the committee made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2020 had assured of making a major move in this regard. While the proposal has been passed, it is likely to be presented in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.