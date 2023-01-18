Akhilesh Issues 'remove PM Modi Call' At BRS’ Event In Telangana; ‘399 Days Left With BJP’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday issued a “remove PM Modi call” and stated that BJP has accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power. Claiming that he will remove the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government from power, the SP supremo said that progressive governments are the need of the hour in our country.

Referring to PM Modi’s call to the cadre of the saffron camp, Yadav said, “BJP accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power now. Those who start counting their days, can't remain in power. Now, only 399 days are remaining. People are not happy with the BJP government.”

“There will be a new government in the coming days. BJP won’t remain in power for a longer time. You remove the BJP government from Telangana, I will remove it from Uttar Pradesh,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Accusing the saffron party of harassing the state governments of opposition parties, Yadav said, “They (BJP) will use the G20 platform to gain political benefits. They have now bought a cruise Ganga Villas to River Ganga, but they can not clean Maa Ganga.”

कल BJP की मीटिंग खत्म हुई, उन्होंने कहा कि 400 दिन बाकी हैं,हमें तो लगता था कि ये सरकार वो है जो दावा करती थी कि हटेगी नहीं,अब स्वयं स्वीकार रहे हैं कि अब 400 दिन हैं।जो सरकार अपने दिन गिनने लगे तो समझ लो ये सरकार 400 दिन बाद रुकने वाली नहीं है।



-श्री अखिलेश यादव, खम्मम,तेलंगाना pic.twitter.com/kutMQnV9Kc — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 18, 2023

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav’s statements came while he was attending the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting in Telangana’s Khammam town along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI's D Raja.

Opposition leaders unite for a national goal

In an attempt to create a third front in the political battleground of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, leaders of opposition parties, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI's D Raja, attended the BRS public meeting in at Khammam town in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR along with Opposition leaders including Kejriwal, Mann and Yadav, visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district ahead of his party’s public meeting.

#WATCH | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.



(Source: Telangana CMO) pic.twitter.com/vvUSiFDrOu — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

It is important to note that before the arrival of the political leaders of different parties in Telangana, the state capital Hyderabad was adorned with the posters of these leaders along with BRS president KCR.

'400 days left’: PM Modi’s call at BJP’s key meet

Detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s valedictory address at the BJP’s Executive meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that PM Modi said that the country can be taken forward only by converting this "amrit kaal" into "kartavya kaal".

"400 days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, its time to hit top gear. Let's gear up to service the people. We have to create history," Fadnavis quoted PM Modi as saying.