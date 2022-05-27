Akhilesh Jibes At UP Govt Over Poster Outside Meerut Police Station Against BJP Workers

In yet another attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's law and order situation. Taking to Twitter, the SP chief posted a banner from outside Meerut Police Station on which the text in Hindi stated that the people of the ruling party are forbidden from entering the police stations. However, there is no information as to who has put up the banner outside the police station.

Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Uttar Pradesh govt

"This has happened for the first time in these five-six years. The people of the ruling party were forbidden to come to the police stations. This is the soaring admission of the BJP government of UP!"

Yogi Adityanath Hits back at SP over 'Ladke Hai, Galti Ho Jaati Hai'

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' remark, in the state Assembly at Lucknow, stating that such a comment is inexcusable and that strict action is being taken against crimes against women. It is important to note that the 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' was an infamous remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 over rape cases when the SP was in power.

While addressing the assembly, CM Yogi said, "Any type of crime is unforgivable. Especially on crimes related to women, the government is taking strict action against the criminals with full seriousness. This is the government of BJP, here it cannot be said about the criminals that 'Ladke hai, galti ho jaati hai' (boys make mistakes). If anyone is a criminal, then action is taken against him only under zero tolerance."

Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh, ANI