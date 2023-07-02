Akhilesh Joins List Of Oppn PM-hopefuls, Party Puts Up Posters Days After Patna Meet

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has joined the growing list of Opposition leaders aspiring for the role of Prime Minister. On the occasion of the SP chief's birthday on Saturday, party workers adorned the Samajwadi Party's office in Lucknow with banners and posters displaying him as the "Future PM."

The eye-catching posters were prominently displayed outside the party office and caught the attention of passersby. SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, responsible for putting up the posters, spoke to Republic and expressed his desire for the Samajwadi Party to secure the highest number of seats in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 elections. Uttar Pradesh, being the state with the largest representation in the Lok Sabha, holds significant political importance.

Chand emphasised the party workers' unwavering dedication to Akhilesh Yadav and their commitment to ensuring the success of the Samajwadi Party. He fervently prayed for the party to secure a substantial number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, ultimately leading to Akhilesh's ascension as the Prime Minister.

"Our allegiance lies with Akhilesh Yadav, and as soldiers of the party, our goal is to ensure its success. On the occasion of his birthday, we pray that the Samajwadi Party secures the highest number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, a state with the largest representation in the Lok Sabha and that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the Prime Minister," he expressed. As of now, SP has not made an official declaration regarding Yadav as its Prime Ministerial candidate.

Responding to this development, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the BJP's achievements in governance, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the party's efforts to improve law and order in the state. Slamming SP, Pathak cited incidents of riots and hooliganism during the previous Samajwadi Party regime as a point of contrast. I

Modi vs Who?

This development comes shortly after the Opposition parties convened in Patna to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, Akhilesh attended the Patna meeting whose aim was to unite the fragmented Opposition against the ruling BJP. Although no official Prime Ministerial candidates have been declared by any Opposition parties, their supporters have been actively endorsing their respective leaders. Rahul Gandhi is favoured by the Congress party, Mamata Banerjee by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arvind Kejriwal by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and KCR by the BRS. Previously, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were also considered potential candidates, but they have since declared they are not in the race for the Prime Minister's post.

With Akhilesh Yadav now joining Opposition's PM-hopefuls list, it remains to be seen how the Opposition parties will unite and nominate a single candidate to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections.