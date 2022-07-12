Akhilesh Pans Yogi: 'Erosion Of Democratic Values, Not Rising Population Leads To Anarchy'

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth for linking population imbalance to anarchy. Speaking on World Population Day, Adityanath contended that population imbalance causes a negative impact on religious democracy which, in turn, may lead to chaos and anarchy. Disapproving this argument, Yadav commented on Twitter, "Destruction of democratic values and not population (imbalance) will lead to anarchy". This was seen as a veiled dig at the UP government's style of functioning.

A day earlier, Yogi Adityanath opined, "The population control programme should proceed ahead smoothly, but population imbalance shouldn't be created. It should not be the case that the population of a community increases at a faster pace than that of the original inhabitants. We will create population balance by spreading awareness and enforcement. This is a matter of concern for every country where there is a population balance. It has an opposite impact on religious demography and (that country) witnesses chaos and anarchy after one point in time."

अराजकता आबादी से नहीं, लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की बरबादी से उपजती है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 12, 2022

UP mulls enacting population control law

The UP Law Commission submitted the draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021, to Yogi Adityanath on August 16 last year. Until July 19, 2021, 8500 suggestions and objections were received on this bill. Justifying the need for introducing population control measures, the commission cited that Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had already barred persons with over 2 children from contesting local body polls and government jobs.

As per the draft bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm will be entitled to benefits such as a soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, a rebate on charges for utilities, etc. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy. They will be barred from receiving benefits of government-sponsored schemes, contesting an election to local bodies, applying to government jobs, getting promoted in government services and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The exceptions include multiple births out of second pregnancy, adoption of up to two children, disability of the first or second child, death of a child and so forth. However, this legislation is yet to be formally introduced in either the Assembly or Legislative Council. Moreover, the Centre has repeatedly informed Parliament that it has no plan to introduce a new policy to control the population growth in India.