Akhilesh Refuses Tea From UP Police, Says 'may Be Poisoned'; BJP Condemns SP 'shocker'

'Shocker from Akhilesh Yadav,' said the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, as the Samajwadi Party chief refused to have tea offered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying that it might be 'poisoned'. The BJP shared a video of the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, where Akhilesh along with other leaders of the SP can be seen talking to the police officers.

Speaking to one of the SP workers, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Aye, Vikas, if a tea stall is open, go and get to for me...I won't have tea from here...What if they have poisoned it...I don't trust them..." Turning towards the police, the SP chief further said, "Really I don't trust you. I will get my own tea from outside...I will drink and you also drink, I will drink my own, you drink yours. "

SP office bearer arrested for indecent and derogatory remarks

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, and others reached the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters after the arrested of Manish Jagan Agarwal.

Agarwal was taken into custody after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on Twitter through the party’s social media handle.

Earlier, Rajendra Chaudhary, who is also present at the place, told PTI, "So far, no person has met us here (at the UP police headquarters). SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is at the UP Police Headquarters.

Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar, while addressing the media, said, "We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too. We probed into the matter and collected electronic evidence. Today we have arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal who was operating this Twitter handle. If any person further gets involved in such activities again, then similar actions will be taken."

However, SP has labeled the arrest as "condemnable" and "shameful", and demanded Agarwal be released immediately