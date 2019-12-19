Akhilesh Slams BJP Over CAA, Says Samajwadi Party Will Protest Against It

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the law is aimed to reap political benefits for the BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the party will continue to oppose the CAA as it is discriminatory in nature. Samajwadi Party leaders led a protest outside the UP Assembly against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party fully opposes the Act. The BJP is undermining the Constitution by doing discrimination. Our party had stated its stand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is against this dark law. Our Constitution does not allow discrimination... the BJP is doing this discrimination to cling on to power. They just brought this Act for political benefits," said Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

CAA against India's ethos

Yadav also said that the Act provides citizenship based on religion which is against the ethos of India. "The greatness of this country is that we have given respect and place to people of every faith and background... The BJP is purposely trying to create a rift between communities and destroy the brotherhood among citizens." He further added that SP workers and leaders will peacefully protest against the CAA.

SP leads dharna against BJP government

Raising several issues including law and order situation, atrocities against women and the amended Citizenship Act, 2019, Samajwadi Party workers staged a dharna in several parts of UP on Thursday. The Samajwadi Party was sloganeering against the BJP government in State and Centre. In Lucknow, at least 100 MLAs staged a dharna against the state government during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath's government was accused of harassment by one of its own BJP MLAs. During the session, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar of the Loni constituency, elaborated on the alleged harassment faced by him in the hands of Ghaziabad Police and district administration. However, the MLA was asked to sit down by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khana.

Section 144 imposed across UP, protesters out in defiance

Students, opposition leaders and activists across regions stepped up their protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the state even as Section 144 was imposed across UP. DGP OP Singh appealed to the parents not to allow their children to participate in any demonstration or march or else they will face action. Internet services were also suspended in Azamgarh district on Wednesday for 48 hours after protests on two consecutive days against the CAA.

